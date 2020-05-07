When Andrea Radrizzani took over Leeds United, buying out the previous owner Massimo Cellino, he said one of his main intentions was to reinvigorate the youth set-up at the West Yorkshire club. This was an aspect of the club which had been allowed to lay fallow under Cellino’s reign as cost-cutting took precedence over youth development. Hugo Diaz was one of the first wave brought into the club during the summer of 2017.

Commenting on the arrival of the cohort of players which included Diaz, Victor Orta said: “The first year we brought a lot of young players from Spain because when we arrived there were only six players registered in the Under-23s.” Diaz arrived with the likes of Adrian Balboa, Kun Temenuzhkov and Alex Machuka with all having now left the club, returning to Spain.

Diaz left in the summer of last year after two seasons at Elland Road. He was a mainstay of Carlos Corberan’s Under-23s side and was the team’s captain. Alongside Temenuzhkov, he was the only foreign arrival from that cohort to break the Under-23’s hold and appear for the first-team. That appearance was a 33-minute show from the bench in a 3-1 defeat away at Preston North End.

His move away saw him land at Spanish side Getafe where he was seconded to their B side. He appeared 26 times for them this season, scoring goals against Pontevedra and Atletico Baleares. However, as the following tweet shows, he hasn’t forgotten his time at Elland Road:

Twitter: 😏 https://t.co/8nNsNH84UB (@hugodiazrg)

The replies from Leeds United fans show that, likewise, they haven’t forgotten him either.

Miss you big man, stay safe — Marcelo Bielsa Fan Account (@TotalLeedsball) May 7, 2020

Hope you’re doing well lad, stay safe — Rebecca (@beckslufc13) May 6, 2020

Hope your staying safe. MOT — ryan dodson (@wilkosbarmyarmy) May 6, 2020

