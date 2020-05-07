Blackburn Rovers have asome first-team players out of contract next month. Here are three they should keep hold of-

Stewart Downing- The experienced winger linked up with Tony Mowbray’s side on a one-year deal last summer and has turned out to be a shrewd signing by the Championship side.

Downing, who is 35 years old, should be handed a fresh deal with the Lancashire side. The ex-Liverpool, West Ham United and Middlesbrough man adds more experience and quality into their ranks.

Danny Graham- Losing the ex-Watford and Swansea City striker on a free would be a blow for Rovers. He joined the club in 2015 and has been a decent servant to the Ewood Park club.

He has racked up over 500 appearances in his career and has been a great option for Mowbray over the past few seasons. Graham injects more experience to their attacking options and deserves a new one-year contract this summer.

Amari’i Bell- Blackburn hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months and are expected to exercise this soon. The left-back joined from Fleetwood Town in 2017 and helped Rovers gain promotion from League One in his first season at the club.

He has since been a useful player in the second tier since then and provides adequate competition to their defensive options. The ex-Birmingham City man has made 22 appearances in all competitions this season for Rovers and will be patiently waiting on developments on his future at the club over the coming weeks.