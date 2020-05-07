Luton Town have some decisions to make on players who are out of contract this summer. Here are three they should keep hold of-

Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu- The midfielder is in his seventh season at Kenilworth Road and needs to be handed a new deal. He joined the Hatters in 2014 from West Ham United and has helped them rise from the Conference Premier to the Championship during his time at the club.

He has racked up just under 250 appearances for Luton and has been a great servant to the club so far. Losing him for nothing would be a huge blow.

Danny Hylton- His contract with Luton expires next month after four years at the club. He has been sidelined with injury for much of this season but he played a key part in their back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship.

The former Aldershot Town and Oxford United striker offers useful competition to their attacking options and should be handed a new deal soon.

Luke Berry- If the Hatters are playing back in League One next term then they should keep hold of the midfielder. He has made 19 appearances in all competitions this season and will be patiently awaiting details on his future at the club.

Berry, who is 27 years old, signed for Luton from Cambridge United in August 2017 and, like Mpanzu and Hylton, has helped them rise up the Football League. The Hatters do have an option to extend his stay by a further year and should do.