Derby County have a number of senior players out of contract this summer. Here are three they should keep hold of-

Chris Martin- The experienced striker has flourished under the management of Phillip Cocu this season when it looked like his career at Pride Park was over. Martin has scored 10 goals in all competitions this season which should be enough to warrant a new contract.

He has been on the books with the Rams since 2012 and has been loaned out to the likes of Reading, Fulham and Hull City in that time. He offers the Championship side more depth and options up top.

Tom Huddlestone- The ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Hull midfielder adds more experience and know-how into a relatively youthful Derby side. He has been a key player for them over the past couple of campaigns and losing him for free next month would be a big blow.

With Max Bird set to link up with Frank Lampard at Chelsea, Derby should keep Huddlestone at the club for next season to ensure they have enough adequate options in the midfield department.

Craig Forsyth- He is currently in his eighth season at Derby but has struggled with injuries this season. The Scotland international looks set to leave Pride Park next month but deserves another year to prove he can still cut it in the second tier.

The ex-Dundee and Watford left-back has been a great servant to the club and provides back-up to their squad, which would be useful if they are targeting a promotion push next term.