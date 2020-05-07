Fulham have a few first-team players out of contract next month. Here are three they should keep hold of-

Denis Odoi- The full-back has been a great servant to the club since 2016 and deserves to be handed an extension. He has played over 100 games for the London side since his move from Lokeren, having previously played for Sint-Triuden and Anderlecht in Belgium.

The 31 year old played a key part in their promotion to the Premier League under Slavisa Jokanovic two seasons ago. He adds more options and depth to their defensive department.

Jordan Archer- He joined Fulham on short-term contract in January having spent the first half of this season at Oxford United but is also due to become a free agent again this summer.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Millwall goalkeeper provides decent back-up to their current goalkeeping options and handing him a new deal would be a sensible by the Championship promotion hopefuls.

Neeskens Kebano- If Scott Parker’s side are not promoted this term, they could face losing some key attacking players over the coming months which could leave them short of options up there. Kebano, who is a DR Congo international, is likely to leave this summer but the Cottagers should not rule out his departure just yet.

The ex-Charleroi and Genk wide man moved to Craven Cottage during the same summer as Odoi. They hold an option to extend his stay by a further month and could exercise this if they are playing in the Championship again next season.