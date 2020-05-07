Ben White replaced the popular, and tested, Pontus Jansson at Elland Road. There might have been apprehension ahead of the season start when this news was announced. There are no questions now; Ben White has been a revelation. So much so that he’s likely elevated himself out of a Leeds United move next season. However, former Whites striker Noel Whelan says, in speaking to Football Insider, says that United should be looking to sign his replacement and he has strong views on this.

With Ben White’s displays being so effortlessly consistent and controlled, there are several top-end Premier League sides chasing his signature from a struggling Brighton and Hove Albion. Teams such as Liverpool, both Manchester sides and likely more are said interested in bringing White to their clubs. Leeds United simply cannot likely compete with that level of interest.

Whelan, a former fan favourite and current match summariser for BBC Radio Leeds, has strong views that the Whites should be out there and laying the groundwork for a replacement. When asked about whether that replacement should be the once-linked German international Robin Koch, Whelan replied firmly that this would be a good idea.

When asked by Football Insider about the possibility of landing Koch, who is on the radar of the Whites, Whelan said a move for the German international is a no-brainer. He said of such a move: “It would be a coup” adding that it was obvious the club needed defensive replacements what with the White situation and the lack of certainty over the club’s intent regarding Gaetano Berardi.

Expanding on the doubt surrounding the Ben White situation, Whelan added: “We do not know what is happening with the Ben White situation but it is better to have a backup plan and knowing where else to look so you can fill that void if Ben White does not sign for Leeds United.”

Speaking more specifically about a move for Koch, Whelan added: “You need these players [like Koch] in reserve and need to have already held contract talks and agreed a fee so when it does happen you are ready to move straight away.”