Former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton has warned that football could “change for good” in response to Leeds United’s managing director’s revelation to the impact of the Coronavirus as reported by Football Insider.

Hutton now believes that there could be a major financial revamp in both the Premier League and the EFL due to the huge strains that have been put on football clubs.

Angus Kinnear revealed that Leeds could survive playing behind closed doors for around “eight or nine months” but then they could have to adapt their whole business setup.

EFL Chairman Rick Parry has already warned of a £200million “black hole” facing EFL clubs due to the ongoing crisis.

Hutton has offered his views on Leeds and also believes that revenue within the football world needs to change for the better.

“Look, they aren’t the only team. I guarantee you that nearly every team – you’ve got the massive teams at the top that will be alright – but if you look down, and I’m not even talking about the Championship, even in the Premier League, all teams will be worried about this.”

“If Kinnear’s update is the case, football’s going to change. It can’t go on the way it’s going on at the moment with such high wages and transfers and things, it’s impossible, it’s impossible to maintain,” Hutton continued.

“The fans and the revenue that comes in brings in so much but it’s not until this happens until you realise how much. It’s not just going to be Leeds, I think it’s going to put a strain on everyone and I think it could possibly change football for good.”

The prospect of playing all of next season behind closed doors – which has been discussed – would have a detrimental effect on most EFL clubs especially in Leagues One and Two with them relying heavily on ticket sales.