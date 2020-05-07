There is reportedly a group split in the Championship over a salary cap with Leeds United said to not be one of the clubs involved in discussions according to The Sun.

It is believed that ten of the 24 Championship clubs are in talks over a £20million salary cap which is likely to be the clubs who are not vying for promotion to the Premier League.

The big guns in the second tier of English football such as Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham are thought to not be involved as they inevitably have much higher wage brackets as they aim to invest to stand a realistic chance of promotion.

The teams said to be involved are looking to use the Coronavirus pandemic as a way of rearranging their finances allowing them to be more sustainable.

EFL chairman Rick Parry in the last few days has warned of a £200million ‘black hole’ facing his organisation as a direct result of the global pandemic.

In the same interview, Parry claimed that Championship clubs’ wages were on average 6% higher than that of their incomes and things like this would need to be addressed.

In regards to the salary cap, a source said: “A salary cap will suit some of the smaller teams in the Championship.”

“They will be the ones who generally feel they have reached the ceiling of their realistic expectations — teams who don’t tend to be pushing for promotion to the Premier League.”

“Other more notable teams wouldn’t want to sign up to a salary cap because they want to invest in trying to reach the top division.”

“As a result, they were not included in the talks last Friday and won’t be either going forwards. “It’s not a snub — it’s just realistic economics and it’s so that nobody’s time is wasted.”

Leeds and West Brom are believed to have wage bills of around £40million and would stand no realistic chance of reaching the Premier League if they were to reduce this by half.