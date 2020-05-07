From the Championship to the reigning Premier League champions… Manchester City signing Derby County goalkeeper Scott Carson on loan last summer wasn’t anything anybody envisaged happening.

The experienced stopper joined Pep Guardiola’s side as their third-choice ‘keeper behind Ederson and Claudio Bravo.

Carson, who is 34 years old, made 33 appearances for Derby in all competitions last season under Frank Lampard. He joined the Rams in 2015 and had been their number one.

The four times-capped England international has racked up 520 appearances to date in his career, with other spells at the likes of Leeds United, Liverpool, Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic, West Brom, Bursaspor and Wigan Athletic.

How is he doing

Carson has not played for City and probably won’t. However, he does add some adequate cover to their current options and injects some experience into their ranks. He has played on the international stage and in the top flight so is a suitable option in the scenario of an injury crisis that means Guardiola needs him.

What next

He is due to return to Derby this summer when the season is over. His contract at Pride Park is coming to an end in June meaning he will become a free agent. His future with the Rams will depend on whether he is in Phillip Cocu’s long-term plans.

If he has made a positive impression at the Etihad Stadium this term, then City may offer him a contract to carry on his back-up role for a couple of campaigns to come.