Jack Price made a surprise move from the Championship with Wolves to Colorado Rapids in January 2018.

He had spent his whole career to date on the books at Molineux before deciding to make the switch to America.

The midfielder joined Wolves’ academy at the age of 14 and had risen up through their ranks. He made 115 appearances for the Midlands side and played a key part in their League One title winning season in 2014.

Price’s first team opportunities at Wolves dried up in the Championship and he was shipped out on loan to Yeovil Town and Leyton Orient.

He chose to cut ties with Wolves two years ago when Colorado Rapids came calling and penned a four-year contract at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

How is he doing

He has impressed in the Major League Soccer and is now the captain of the club last summer. The Rapids finished 9th last year in the Western Conference but he is one of the first names on their team sheet.

Price, who is now 27 years old, missed out on Wolves’ promotion to the Premier League under Nuno Espirito Santo but will have his sights set on captaining Colorado to an MLS Cup. They have won it just once in their history which came ten years ago.

The Shrewsbury-born midfielder has crossed paths with ex-Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard and former Ipswich Town defender Tommy Smith since his move to Colorado and is showing no signs of returning to play in England any time soon.