The Premier League are set to meet early next week to discuss their ‘Project Restart’ plans. This meeting will come just after the Government’s Sunday briefing to the nation on the state of lockdown and what the next phase will look like. However, there are rebels in the Premier League’s camp threatening to derail the plan being proposed by demanding relegation be removed as an issue. Yet, the Daily Mail’s ‘Mail Online’ report that these rebels might yet get to feel the full force of the Premier League against their will.

The Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ plan is thought to contain clauses that would propose the crowning of a champion and that relegation would be a live, non-ringfenced matter. Liverpool would likely be crowned as Premier League champions and the bottom three clubs would be relegated – that is the cut and thrust of it. Clubs in the bottom six are said to be ready to rebel and not vote for the ‘Project Restart’ plans if relegation is still on the agenda.

Aston Villa’s CEO, Christian Purslow, went on record yesterday effectively saying that clubs need to look after themselves and that they need to protect their own financial positions. What is clear here is that those in danger of relegation will want it removed from the agenda to preserve, and let’s be brutally honest on this, their Premier League status and access to the money jar.

A parochial decision such as this would damage sides like Leeds United who have battled all season to sit primed at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table. They have shown resolve in overcoming drops in form and battled back from defeats to rightfully sit perched where they are at this moment in time. Removing the threat of relegation would see the Whites stranded in the Championship, the Premier League unlikely to sanction an expanded top-tier in an upcoming season that is likely to be logistically difficult anyhow.

Nonetheless, Leeds United can take solace from what the Mail Online is reporting in that the bottom three “have been warned that relegation could be imposed on them if they continue to obstruct plans to resume the season next month at neutral venues.” So, voting against the ‘Project Restart’ plans by any rebel groups would be futile if this measure was adopted by the Premier League.

The Premier League sides staring relegation in the face have been told that playing, and winning, games is the best method for them to avoid relegation. That is mirrored by the attitude of Leeds United players who, through Tyler Roberts’ words yesterday, are desperate to win promotion by the proper means rather than have it handed to them by decision.