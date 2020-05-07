From the Championship to one of the biggest clubs in the World, Louie Barry’s move from West Bromwich Albion to Barcelona in July 2019 raised many an eyebrow in the UK.

The Sutton-Coldfield born forward had risen up through the youth ranks at the Hawthorns and had been on their books for ten years before he made the shock move to the Camp Nou. He had played for the Baggies’ Under-23’s at the age of just 15.

How is he doing

Barry, who is now 16 years old, was tipped for a huge future in the game when Barca secured his signature. He had been previously close to joining French Ligue 1 giants PSG but ended up being lured to Spain.

The youngster penned a three-year contract with Barca until 2022 and was part on their Under-19’s squad.

However, he has now returned home and signed for Aston Villa in January this year. He made his debut for Villa’s Under-23’s side on 23rd January and scored against Cardiff City.

What next

Barry is rising through the England youth ranks and has represented the Three Lions at Under-15, Under-16 and most recently Under-17 level. He is a name to watch out for in the future and Villa were excited to land his signature this past winter and believe they have a future star on their hands.

Perhaps the fact he hasn’t joined a European giant this time around will allow him to focus on his football and avoid the hype and pressures of playing for a “super club”. He also has more chance of breaking into Villa’s squad in the future as opposed to if he was still at Barcelona.