Liverpool are looking to rival West Bromwich Albion to sign Croatian defender Domagoj Vida according to Turkish Outlet Yeni Asir.

West Brom had been linked with the centre-back but Jurgen Klopp is now reportedly looking at bringing in defensive reinforcements. Klopp sees Vida as an ideal back-up to Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Slaven Bilic was expected to make a move for his compatriot but he could now face stern competition from Premier League big boys Liverpool.

Vida is currently in Turkey plying his trade with Besiktas but they are believed to be willing to offload one of their highest earners. They could be looking to ease their finances which have been weakened due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Centre-half Vida helped Croatia to the World Cup final in 2018 and has played regularly for Besiktas in the Super Lig and the Europa League.

Aston Villa were also rumoured to be interested in the defender with reports of Dean Smith having had a bid rejected for him in January.

However, Liverpool could now be at the front of the queue for the centre-back. He would almost certainly receive more playing time at West Brom but it would be difficult to turn down a move to Anfield.

The Croatian is believed to be valued at around €6m (£5.24million), with another two years remaining on his deal with the Turkish giants.

West Brom will also be looking to add reinforcements to their defence should they win promotion to the Premier League.

Both Kyle Bartley and Ahmed Hegazi have struggled to nail down a first-team starting place this season. This summer, Bilic could opt to bring in further competition in the central defensive position.