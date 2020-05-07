MARCUS MADDISON FINALLY GOT HIS MOVE TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP IN JANUARY AFTER FIVE-AND-A-HALF YEARS AT PETERBOROUGH UNITED.

He joined Hull City on six-month loan deal, linking up with ex-Posh teammate and manager Grant McCann at the KCOM Stadium.

Maddison, who is 26 years old, had previously made 240 appearances for Peterborough, scoring 62 goals. However, he is out of contract at London Road this summer and has no future at the club.

Since joining Hull, the attacking midfielder has scored once in seven appearances before the season was brought to a halt.

The Tigers have a number of loanees such as Mallik Wilks, Josh Bowler and Matthew Pennington, all of whom they have big decisions to make over their futures.

Hull are expected to cut costs once again this summer like they have done over the past few years meaning the finances may not be there to give Maddison what he wants.

Players who are out of contract in June on high wages could also be allowed to leave, regardless of the Coronavirus pandemic, due to Hull’s continual strategy of slashing the wage bill every summer since their relegation from the Premier League.

You could argue Maddison has not really been given much of an opportunity to impress in East Yorkshire. He is someone who has had question marks over his attitude in the past but he has only played seven times which isn’t enough to make an informed decision whether to sign him.

However, as we draw closer to the end of his loan deal, it seems more and more likely Hull will pursue other options this summer and also the ex-Gateshead man to become a free agent.