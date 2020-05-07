LEEDS UNITED LOANEE JACK HARRISON HAS ADMITTED HE ALWAYS KNEW HE’D COME BACK TO PLAY IN ENGLAND AFTER HIS SPELL IN AMERICA, AS PER THE MLS WEBSITE.

The winger moved to the states at the age of 14 to play college soccer after playing in the academies at Liverpool and Manchester United and was later signed by New York City FC in 2015.

Harrison, who is a former England Under-21 international, went onto become a key player for the Major League Soccer side and made 60 appearances, scoring 14 goals.

He signed for Manchester City in January 2018 and was immediately loaned out to Middlesbrough.

Harrison then signed for fellow Championship Leeds United on loan last season before re-joining for this campaign.

He has looked back on his time in New York, as per the MLS website: “It’s just something in the back of my mind I always wanted to come back. I knew once I went to New York, I knew with the affiliation, it could be a possibility that way.

“To sign up with Man City always just kind of seemed a bit weird to me, coming from the MLS signing with Man City just seemed a bit strange. But it all happened in the end and now I’m at a stage now I’m looking for the next thing. Just trying to keep pushing myself really.”

He added: “I think, in New York I was really lucky getting in with Patrick [Viera]. He was so approachable, and I was able to talk with him about anything.”

Harrison also played alongside the likes of David Villa and Frank Lampard during his time in New York.