DONCASTER ROVERS BOSS DARREN MOORE HAS ADMITTED NOTHING HAS CHANGED IN REGARDS TO KIERAN SADLIER’S FUTURE AT THE CLUB, AS PER A REPORT BY THE DONCASTER FREE PRESS.

The League One side offered the winger a new contract earlier this season and he is still yet to sign it.

Sadlier, who is 25 years old, is one of a number of Donny players including James Coppinger, Devante Cole and Matty Blair whose current deals at the Keepmoat Stadium expire next month.

The ex-Republic of Ireland Under-21 international joined Donny in December 2018 from Cork City and has since been a key player for the Yorkshire side. He scored 12 goals in all competitions in this campaign before the season was brought to a halt.

Darren Moore has spoken about his situation, as per the Doncaster Free Press: “It’s another situation [Sadlier] where it’s all unknown. When it comes to contracts at this stage, clubs don’t know whether they are going to be in a position to match offers, up them or anything.

Who knows the financial bite of this? It’s so difficult to know where any of us are going to be.”

Prior to his move to Doncaster, Sadlier had previously had spells at West Ham United, St Mirren, Peterborough United and Sligo Rovers.

He has found a home at Donny and is a favourite amongst their fans. However, after an impressive past two terms and with his contract running down, he could be targeted by other clubs this summer.