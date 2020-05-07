Speaking to Spanish news outlet Marca, Leeds United’s star playmaker Pablo Hernandez has said he feels “lucky” to have met Marcelo Bielsa, saying he “learns every day” under the management of the Argentine.

Since his arrival at Leeds United in January 2017, Pablo Hernandez has become a firm favourite among the Elland Road faithful. The experienced Spanish playmaker has scored 33 goals and provided 36 assists in 150 appearances for the club and is still going strong at the age of 35.

Hernandez was a hit upon his arrival at the club but under Marcelo Bielsa, the Spaniard has been at his lethal best, holding down a spot in attacking midfield during the Argentine’s time with the club.

As he has done with so many of his players, Bielsa has been able to help individuals go from strength to strength, helping turn the Whites into Championship title contenders.

Now, the ever-influential Hernandez has provided an insight into life as a player under Bielsa. Speaking to Spanish publication Marca, Hernandez has said that he feels lucky to be working with Bielsa, saying that he is continuing to learn new things every day despite his age.

“Football crosses paths and I’ve been lucky to meet Bielsa,” Hernandez said.

“He came to my career at 33 years old, you think you don’t have much more to learn as a footballer nor progress, and with Marcelo you learn every day. Without going any further I think last season was the best of my career.”