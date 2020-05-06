Leeds United, like all 71 EFL sides are sat twiddling their thumbs as they wait for football to spark back into life in whatever it restarts. They were ahead of the curve when it came to preparation and when the March lockdown came, they sent the squad home with full gym equipment and individualised training plans. That may be as-is, but training is not a replacement for playing and Tyler Roberts stresses this talking to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth.

Some certainty is expected next week from the Premier League who are thought to be discussing their ‘Project Restart’ plans early next week. Should that get past the ‘Rebel 6’ clubs threatening to derail it with their insistence of no Premier League relegation, then it will have massive ramifications for Leeds United what with the Whites sitting pretty at the top of the Championship table.

All of this uncertainty must be eating away at some players as it is with most fans. However, with some thinking seasons will be folded in and others saying they will be played out behind closed doors, the Whites striker’s view is plain indeed. He says that the players just want to get back to what they do best – play football.

The former West Brom youngster and Wales international said: “There’s a lot of stuff up in the air at the minute, but myself and all of the players have said it in the chat, we desperately want to play the season.”



21-year-old Roberts then continues by adding that promotion is key to what they want but that they want to earn it and not be given it. On this point, he adamantly stated: “Even if we did get promoted now [without playing], it would give us more satisfaction to play the games and show what we’re about for the nine remaining games.”

For Roberts and the rest of the players, he says that it is all about playing, getting back out there and showing people that Leeds United are a team who earn promotion. Commenting on this battle cry feeling, Roberts says: “I think the boys are more desperate to show people we’ve got what it takes to get promoted and win the Championship. I think that is why the boys are desperate to play again.“