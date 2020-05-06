Ipswich Town have confirmed on their official club website that forward Jordan Roberts has returned to Portman Road, bringing an early end to his loan spell with fellow League One side Gillingham.

The suspension of the football season has seen players thrown into uncertainty regarding loan deals and contracts. And, one player who has been affected by this is Ipswich Town man Jordan Roberts.

The 26-year-old forward joined fellow League One outfit Gillingham on loan in the January transfer window, penning a temporary deal with the club to keep him at the Priestfield Stadium until the end of the season. However, amid the suspension of the season, Roberts has had his loan deal with the Gills cut short and he has returned to Portman Road.

He becomes the second Gillingham loan man to leave the club in as many days, with Olly Lee returning to parent club Hearts on Tuesday. Ipswich have seen a loan player of their own return to their parent club as well, with Josh Earl returning to Preston North End.

During his time with Gillingham, Roberts played in 10 League One games for the club, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process. In his time with the club, Roberts lost no games he featured in, being an unused substitute in a 2-1 loss to AFC Wimbledon.

With his return to Portman Road now confirmed, it will be interesting to see what Ipswich Town have in their plans for Roberts for the upcoming summer transfer window.