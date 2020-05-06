Speaking to Sky Sports News, retired midfielder Keith Andrews has said that Birmingham City starlet Jude Bellingham must not let financial factors affect his transfer decision.

Birmingham City starlet Jude Bellingham’s emergence into the Blues’ first-team side has seen plenty of transfer interest drum up over the course of the 2019/20 campaign.

The likes of Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea have all been linked with moves for Bellingham this summer. Despite the interest in the winter window, Bellingham remained at St Andrew’s. But, it seems increasingly unlikely that he will be with the club by the start of next season, with interest persisting throughout the suspension of the football season.

Now, Sky Sports pundit and retired footballer Keith Andrews has provided some transfer advice for Bellingham. Andrews said that Bellingham should not let financial factors stop him making the right decision about his future, saying it should “purely be a footballing decision”. He said:

“The one thing I would suggest is that it can’t be a financial decision at this stage of his career, it has to purely be a footballing decision. Game time is an absolute must.

“He has to back himself but he also has to be able to think: “Where can I, realistically, go to? How high can I play next season?” to continue that upward trajectory he is on.”

The 16-year-old has been a fixture in Birmingham City’s side this season, playing in 35 games across all competitions, scoring four goals and laying on three assists in the process. It will be interesting to where he is playing his football come the start of next season.