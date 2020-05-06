Leeds United’s young striker Ryan Edmondson has posted on Twitter to celebrate two years since he made his senior debut for the Whites.

2 years ago I made my debut for @LUFC and I am so grateful to be given the opportunity to represent such and amazing club, hopefully many more to come🙏🏼💙 #MOT #LeedsUnited pic.twitter.com/MsZQnnWEGb — Ryan Edmondson (@Ryan_edmondson9) May 6, 2020

Two years ago today (Wednesday 6th May), young striker Ryan Edmondson came off the bench to make his debut for Leeds United on the final day of the 2017/18 Championship campaign.

Edmondson came off the bench in Leeds’ 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers, playing the last 16 minutes off the bench with Kemar Roofe making way for the youngster. His debut was marked with a victory at a sunny Elland Road, where Roofe and Phillips’ goals were enough to secure a win for the Whites.

Since then, Edmondson has only gone on to make one more senior appearance for Leeds United, coming off the bench in a 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City during the 2018/19 campaign. The vast majority of his game time has come with the club’s Under-23s side under Carlos Corberan.

But, despite his lack of involvement under Marcelo Bielsa, Edmondson remains hopeful of becoming a fixture in the Leeds first-team. He said in his tweet that he hopes to make “many more” appearances for the first-team building on his two so far.

The 18-year-old striker remains one of Leeds’ top young talents and will be among a host of youngsters hoping to push for senior football sooner rather than later.

And, Leeds United supporters are both confident and hopeful that young Edmondson will fulfil his potential and break into the Whites’ first-team. Fans sent their best wishes to the young striker, responding to Edmondson’s tweet and showing their support. Here’s what they had to say:

Keep going Ryan lad. You'll get there. Proper talent 👍 — Sabella68 (@sabella68) May 6, 2020

Remember it well! That yellow card was a joke 😂 — Neensenberg (@OfficialNeeNee1) May 6, 2020

Fingers crossed be making more first team @LUFC appearances in new season – great future ahead — Callum Falconer (@kidcally92) May 6, 2020

Hopefully in the premiership mate MOT 💙💙💛💛 — Matt Bailey (@MattBai31607953) May 6, 2020

Looking forward to seeing you again in the first team squad and banging them in! — Neil Howson (@neilhowson) May 6, 2020