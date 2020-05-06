Speaking to Sky Sports News, Chelsea and England defender Fikayo Tomori has said he will remember his season-long loan spell with Derby County for the rest of his life.

Chelsea youngster Fikayo Tomori enjoyed a thoroughly successful loan spell with Derby County last season. Alongside Mason Mount and Harry Wilson, Tomori was one of the Rams’ three loan stars, helping them to the Championship play-off final, where they were beaten by Aston Villa.

In his season with the club, Tomori held down a spot in Frank Lampard’s starting 11, playing in 56 games across all competitions, scoring two goals and laying on one assist in the process.

Now a first-team player under Lampard with Chelsea, Tomori has looked back on how his loan spell with Derby helped develop and shape him as a footballer.

“That Derby loan, I think for the rest of my life I’m going to remember that year,” said Tomori.

“It was the first time I got a long consistent run at centre-back in the Championship so the fact that the manager, and Jody [Morris, assistant manager] as well, showed that faith in me to keep playing me and giving me that opportunity, even though I was 20/21, it made me grow in confidence



“And because Derby is such a big club in the Championship as well, and such a big club historically, they had that expectation to make the play-offs, so having to play and meet that expectation was something different as well.

“But especially being in the team and having to perform and keep clean sheets and help the team do well, that was something that I really thrived off.”



Tomori has been in and around the Chelsea starting 11 this season, playing in a total of 22 games across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing one assist. He also earned a call up to the England squad in November, making his debut for the Three Lions.