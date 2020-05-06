Coventry City chief Dave Boddy has issued a stark promotion warning to West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United as he revealed it’s increasingly unlikely that the EFL season will be finished as reported by Coventry Live.

The current season has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic with no resumption date having been announced.

There are huge challenges facing clubs in League One and League Two in particular them having been starved of their main sources of income including gate money from supporters attending games.

It is thought that if the season was to resume then testing would need to be carried out on all of the members of their squads which could be of further cost to each individual club when they are already struggling financially.

Coventry’s chief explained: “We have always supported the premise of finishing the season, for sporting integrity, but as each day goes by it is looking unlikely that the season will not be finished.”

“I think it is looking like next week, maybe Wednesday could be the tipping point. That will depend on what Boris Johnson decides in terms of lockdown on Sunday and what we can and can’t do.”

“The biggest problem we have is that, when we return to training, testing will be key. We will have to test our players every time they arrive at the training ground,” he continued.

“It is a contact sport. We can’t isolate people. We can do running separately but we can’t get them back to the level they need to be for match conditions without contact. Unless we can put testing in place, I don’t think a return can happen.”

Coventry are seven points clear in the automatic promotion places at the top of League One, as are Leeds United with West Bromwich Albion also six points clear of third place.

All three sides will be hopeful of winning promotion to the tier above but with news from Boddy this will be of concern to the aforementioned teams.