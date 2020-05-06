Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, ex-Blackburn Rovers midfielder David Thompson has compared former Rovers teammate Tugay to Italian football hero Andrea Pirlo.

Turkish midfielder Tugay joined Blackburn Rovers from Super Lig outfit Galatasaray in 2001 and would go on to finish his career with the Ewood Park side.

Tugay held down a place in Blackburn Rovers’ starting 11 for eight years despite his age, becoming a firm fan favourite along the way. He played 284 times for the club, scoring 13 goals in the process. Even in his final season with the club, Tugay – who was 38 over the course of the 2008/09 season – managed 36 appearances in all competitions.

Now, former Rovers man David Thompson, who played in midfield for the club from 2002 to 2006, has provided an insight into just how good the 96-cap Turkey international was.

Speaking to Lancashire Live, Thompson compared Tugay to Italian football legend Andrea Pirlo, saying that he could have had a “major impact” at any top-four side. He said:

“What a player. I didn’t know how good he was until I played with him. He was phenomenal.

“He came to Blackburn in his 30s, but if he’d have come earlier, he could have gone and played for any top-four club and had a major impact, no doubt. He was our Pirlo. And I played against Pirlo by the way, but Tugay was up there, no danger. I loved him to bits.

“The only problem was his tracking off the ball, and me and him had many confrontations at half-time over that, believe me, But in terms of a footballer, one of the best I ever saw.”