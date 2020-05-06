Hull City face some big decisions to make on loan players this summer.

The Tigers have the likes of Marcus Maddison, Matthew Pennington and Josh Bowler on loan deals that are due to expire.

Mallik Wilks, who joined the club in January from fellow Championship strugglers Barnsley, has scored three goals in nine games so far in the league for Grant McCann’s side from the wing.

Hull will have to decide whether to make the 21 year old’s move from the Tykes permanent this summer and having been shown the door by current Barnsley boss Gerhardt Struber, Wilks is available to move to the KCOM Stadium full-time if they pay.

Wilks was brought in to fill the void left by Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki’s departures to West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion respectively and his average return so far of one goal in three games isn’t bad for a winger.

However, Hull have cut costs every summer for the past few years and are likely to let numerous first-team players run down their contracts once again and leave to continue to slash the wage bill. This strategy of reducing costs may also mean they won’t pay fees to sign players over the coming months which could see Wilks return to Oakwell.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic will also have a massive impact on transfer dealings this summer and Hull’s capability to spend money.

You can argue Wilks has done more than any other loanee at Hull this season to earn a permanent move, but the former Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers may have to be patient before awaiting his future in East Yorkshire.