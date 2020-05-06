Australian international neil kilkenny has spent the majority of his career in the football league.

The midfielder started his career in the academy at Arsenal before joining Birmingham City as a youngster in 2004. He went onto play 39 games for the Blues’ senior side before leaving for Leeds United.

Kilkenny made 144 appearances altogether for the Whites and played a key part in their promotion from League One ten years ago.

He then made the move to fellow Championship side Bristol City in 2011 after his time at Elland Road came to an end. He spent two-and-a-half seasons at Ashton Gate but couldn’t prevent them from slipping into the third tier in 2013.

Kilkenny then had a final spell in England at Preston North End and was part of their side promoted to the second tier under Simon Grayson in 2015.

Where is he now?

The midfielder stayed with the Lilywhites for another year after their promotion but was released at the end of the 2015/16 campaign. He weighed up his options before deciding to move back to Australia to join A-League side Melbourne City.

Kilkenny won the Player of the Season award for his first year at AAMI Park. However, he left the club in January 2018 and joined Perth Glory on a free transfer.

The 34 year old remains with Tony Popovic’s side today and helped them win the A-League title last term. He is teammates with ex-Stoke City defender Alex Grant and former Millwall and Bradford City defender James Meredith at Perth these days.