Former Leeds United defender Stephen Warnock has criticised the idea of completing the season in the Premier League with no relegations in an interview with Football Ramble Daily.

Warnock claims that every Championship club would have the right to be ‘furious’ should relegation from the Premier League be scrapped.

Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham occupy the top three spots in the Championship and are all harbouring hopes of a return to the top flight.

Discussions over playing the remaining matches at neutral venues were muted by the bottom six sides who are believed to be only willing to agree if relegation is taken “off the table.”

Warnock gave his views on the proposal and said: “I don’t actually agree with that with the no relegation, if I’m being honest, cause if you look at the teams in the Championship, and you’re thinking of Leeds, West Brom, Fulham, the teams in and around the play-off places.”

“The financial gains for them to go up are incredible. These teams have worked so tirelessly, so hard throughout not just this season now, it’s work that’s been going on for a number of seasons, especially when you’re looking at Leeds.”

“You think about how they’ve gone about their business over the last couple of years trying to get out of the Championship.”

“And for someone to turn round and just say, ‘thanks for all your efforts this year, but it’s not been quite good enough… we’ll give you compensation of x amount of money, but you’ve got to try and get out of that league again.’”

“It’s not as simple as that, it doesn’t just come down to the size of the club and the manager who’s in charge. The Championship is a ferocious league and it’s very difficult to get out of, as Leeds have found out since they’ve been in there,” he continued.

“So when you’re talking about the integrity and the honesty of the leagues, we need relegation and we need promotion as well.”

The former Leeds full-back makes a valid assessment of the current situation highlighting how hard and ferocious a league the Championship is. Leeds and West Brom in particular have been a cut above in the division and the ramifications should they be denied promotion would be catastrophic.