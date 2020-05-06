Football sits in a sporting limbo at the moment, existing in an in-between world – a twilight zone. The COVID-19 pandemic has rightly caused it to be closed down as lockdown measures have been aimed at stemming the spread of the devastation it has caused. There is talk to get football back on its feet, dust it off and get the current seasons completed.

The EFL’s Rick Parry has continued to press that his organisation wants to play out their campaigns, citing July 31 as the deadline to get all their games out of the way. The National League are awaiting the EFL’s decision before formalising what their intentions are to be. Even the pinnacle of English football, the Premier League, are well down the path with their plans, plans they have called ‘Project Restart’.

However, there are said to be several spanners either already in the works or ready to be thrown in next week when the Premier League clubs meet to move their plans forwards. These rebel clubs are more than ready to bring down the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ plans with their insistence that relegation be taken off the agenda.

The views of one of these sides, Aston Villa, were aired today by their CEO Christian Purslow in an interview carried on talkSPORT today:

Twitter: “The risk of relegation is probably a £200million catastrophe for any club.” “Every club has to protect its own fi… https://t.co/lTbLo8FKCr (@talkSPORT)

It is Purslow’s views that pretty much sum up the main driving force behind the rebel six and the reasons that they want relegation off the table before agreeing to vote for ‘Project Restart’. It’s simple – it’s self-preservation. When your words are “Every club has to protect its own financial position” then there is no other way about it – it is self-preservation.

This outlook will, of course, damn sides like Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion who sit 1st and 2nd in the Sky Bet Championship. The Premier League are thought to be wanting ‘sporting merit’ which grants champions and proposes relegation. However, the ‘rebel six’ want the latter stopping and that would likely mean no promotion from the Championship this season.

Not only would it obliterate any notion of ‘sporting integrity’ but it would lead to messy court cases with a plethora of sides in the Championship heading to the courts and making lawyers rich as they seek legal recourse. At the head of that queue would be Leeds United, closely followed by the Baggies hanging on their tails as they have been at times this season.

Both sides have, through virtue of where they are in the table, shown the level of sporting merit that is deserving of promotion between one league and the other. Conversely, that degree of ‘sporting merit’ isn’t as strong at the bottom of the Premier League table where, unfortunately, the relegation die has been cast.

On a final note, you wouldn’t blame a damned Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion for shouting that they’d see the Premier League in court if promotion is denied. After all, Villa CEO Purlow has told them that all clubs have to look out for their own financial positions so they are only acting on his advice.