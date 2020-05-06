Costa rica international bryan ruiz spent four years on the books at Fulham from 2010 to 2014.

The Cottagers saw off plenty of competition to land the in-demand midfielder at the time from Dutch Eredivisie side FC Twente.

Ruiz, who has made 125 caps for his country, went onto play 108 games for Fulham and scored 12 goals.

Prior to his move to Craven Cottage, he had started his career in Costa Rica with Liga Deportivo Alajuelense before getting a move to Europe with Genk in the summer of 2006.

Ruiz impressed immediately in Belgium and scored 31 goals in 96 games before his €5 million move to FC Twente. He helped them win the Eredivisie title under Steve McClaren in his first season, bagging an impressive 24 league goals.

Fast forward a year-and-a-half and he was on his way to the Premier League with Fulham. He struggled to make a real impact in England and was loaned out to PSV as the London side were relegated in 2014.

Ruiz stayed for a season in the Championship before departing the club after four years.

Where is he now?

He linked up with Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon after leaving Fulham and spent three seasons with the Primeira Liga outfit. He played 108 times and chipped in with 18 goals.

Ruiz departed Lisbon when his contract expired there two years and moved to Brazil to join Santos on a free transfer and remains there today.

Now 34 years old, may have a couple more years left in him but finds himself back in familiar surroundings in South America.