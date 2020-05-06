Former England international Jamie Carragher has slammed the notion of there being ‘no relegations’ in the Premier League as reported by Leeds Live.

Carragher has claimed that Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion must be promoted to the top flight and labelled the possibility of ‘no relegations’ as ‘a joke’.

Details involving the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ have involved the idea of playing the remaining games at neutral venues however the bottom six sides in the Premier League are unwilling to agree.

Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Watford, Norwich City, Brighton and West Ham United are believed to be only open to the suggestion should relegation be taken “off the table.”

EFL Chairman Rick Parry has since declared that there will be three teams relegated and promoted to and from the Premier League.

Carragher gave his views and said: “All the problems we saw at the start of this in terms of promotion, relegation and the legal side of it, it’s all getting to the stage where it’s nearly crunch time and decisions need to be made,” he told Sky Sports’ The Football Show.

“I think there has been so much talk, so much talk going through the press and the Premier League. I wouldn’t say people have been tip-toeing around but the closer we get to dates that were put forward, it’s decision time.”

“The problem of promotion and relegation was always going to be the biggest thing in terms of finance. You talk about Leeds and West Brom from day one and whether teams going out of the league. I mentioned it yesterday, it’s a joke if teams think there will be no relegation, that can not happen,” the former Liverpool defender continued.

“How would it affect Leeds and West Brom going the other way and even further down? We all know, the Premier League is the holy grail in terms of finance and the finances of clubs in the EFL there has never been more scrutiny than at this moment, hence why teams are so desperate to be in the Premier League from next season. Who knows what the EFL will be like next season, finance-wise?”

Leeds and West Brom are currently occupying the top two spots in the Championship and will be hoping this stance will not be the case as they look to win promotion.