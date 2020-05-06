Stephen sessegnon was a key player for both Sunderland and west brom in the premier league.

The midfielder spent five-and-half years playing in England and is remembered for his trickery and pace.

Sessegnon, who is a Benin international with 82 caps to his name, signed for Sunderland in January 2011 from PSG for a fee of £6 million and became an important player for the Black Cats.

Prior to his move to the Stadium of Light, he had started his career in his native Benin for Requins de l’Atlantique before moving to France for spells at Creteil, Le Mans and PSG.

Sessegnon went onto play 97 games for Sunderland and chipped in with 18 goals.

West Brom then swooped to sign him after three-and-a-half years in the North-East and he joined the Baggies for a club record fee of £5.5 million, rising to £6 million.

Sessegnon slotted in nicely into their side and spent three seasons at the Hawthorns in the top flight, playing 92 games and scoring eight goals.

Where is he now?

The midfielder was released by West Brom at the end of the 2015/16 season and subsequently moved back to the French Ligue 1 to Montpellier. He stayed at the Stade da la Mosson for 18 months before moving to Turkey in January 2018.

Sessegnon now plays for Turkish Super Lig side Gençlerbirliği S.K and has done for the past two years. He helped them gain promotion to the top flight last term and is a standout player, sporting the number 10 jersey. They were 12th in the table when the current season was halted.