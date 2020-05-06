.Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow has insisted that the circumstances must be right when playing games in ‘neutral venues’ which could have a direct impact on Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion in an interview on talkSport.

It has been well documented in recent days that the bottom six teams in the Premier League are against the idea of playing at neutral venues – unless relegation is taken “off the table.”

EFL Chairman Rick Parry yesterday revealed that this plan would bring huge ramifications for Leeds and West Brom. Legal action could be taken by the two sides currently occupying the top two spots in the Championship.

Purslow was careful in his comments as he didn’t directly state he wanted relegation “off the table” but hinted very much in this direction.

“Neutral grounds is just one component in a whole package of measures that will have to be discussed,” he said.

“Personally, I’m against it. We’re a club that prides itself on our home form, two-thirds of our wins have come at home this season, six of our remaining games are at home. I wouldn’t agree unless the circumstances were right.”

“The risk of relegation is probably a £200million catastrophe for clubs. There are no rights and wrongs here, every club has to protect its own financial needs.”

Playing at neutral venues would, of course, take home advantage away from Aston Villa bu in the same instance would it not also give them an advantage had they been due to play away from home?

Purslow comments on Villa’s home form yet he fails to mention their poor away record. This has been one of the main reasons for them finding themselves in the bottom three at this stage of the season.

Leeds and West Brom would be hit hardest should this discussion become a reality. A decision would then have to be made as to whether there will be 22 teams in the top flight next season or if both sides would be denied promotion altogether.