Former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Andy Johnson believes that the Midlands side “deserve to go up on the pitch” in an interview with the Express & Star.

Football is currently suspended throughout England due to the Coronavirus pandemic with no possible resumption date having been stated. The Premier League have however discussed ‘Project Restart’ as they explore all possible avenues of resuming the season.

Johnson played for West Brom for five years from 2001-2006 making over 130 appearances for the club.

The former midfielder admits he is eager for the game to return as soon as possible. Johnson also revealed he has found it strange that players haven’t commented on the situation.

“From my point of view I really hope football comes back and we get the season finished.” the retired midfielder said.

“But I think it’s interesting we haven’t heard from a lot of players themselves. Safety and people’s welfare has to come first but up and down the country, there hasn’t been many players speaking out.”

“Football is a contact sport and we’ve got to think about those that are playing. They can’t be putting themselves and their families at risk. We need to find a safe way for the remaining games to be played and the season concluded,” he continued.

“I don’t know how they do it – I’m glad I’m not the one making the decisions. But everyone is missing football I think it will lift everyone’s spirits if we can get it back on.”

Johnson also praised the job of manager Slaven Bilic and for his influence on the team.

“The job Slaven has done is unbelievable,” the 46-year-old said. ”The Hawthorns is bouncing again and it’s lovely to see. At the beginning of pre-season, everyone was a bit doom and gloom – we had no manager and no new signings.”

“But we were patient, got the right man and he’s done an incredible job gelling the club on and off the pitch. We’ve got a togetherness we’ve not had in a long time – and that is why we deserve to go up.”

“We’ve played some fantastic football and 80 per cent of the season is now done. We definitely deserve to go up whether that’s by playing the final nine games or by promotion being decided by something like points per game.”