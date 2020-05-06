Whenever you have a young player who comes to be termed as a ‘wonderkid’ or ‘starlet’, then you can bet other clubs are circling and keeping tabs on them. Keeping hold of them becomes ever the more impossible if you are a second-tier side and this is something that Stoke City could find out with Mohamed Sankoh with SPL giants Celtic the latest to join the race to land him according to Football Insider.

Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey writes that the Bhoys “have indicated their willingness” to go head-to-head with other sides chasing Sankoh’s signature. This decision will pit the Scottish champions against Premier League side Chelsea and La Liga giants Atletico Madrid who were both linked to Stoke’s exciting youngster in late-April by The Sun.

Veysey adds that as well as Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, Celtic will also be in competition against Everton who have also entered the race for Sankoh’s signature. Referring to a ‘Celtic source’, Veysey writes that the Scottish side “have made contact to express their interest” and have done so before the young striker’s youth deal ends in October.

Prising Sankoh away from Stoke City to the SPL will not be too costly for the Bhoys with rules limiting the amount of compensation awardable to Stoke City to just £300,000. Celtic have “scouted Sankoh frequently” and are said to have been impressed by his development, potential and ability.

16-year-old Sankoh has featured for both the Under-18s and Under-23s for Stoke this season. In six U18 Premier League games, the Holland Under-17 international has scored three goals and provided three assists. His step up in class and age to the Under-23s has seen him feature eight times in the Premier League 2 competition against sides such as Middlesbrough, Norwich and Aston Villa’s Under-23 outfits.

With such a prospect, Stoke would be wanting to keep a firm grip on him. However, that grip would seem to be loosening in light of the big sides being linked to him.