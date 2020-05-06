West Bromwich Albion captain Jake Livermore has compared his midfield partner Romaine Sawyers to his former teammate Tom Huddlestone as reported by the Express & Star.

Livermore has been pivotal in helping Albion dictate play in central areas this season. He has been given more of a license to get forward largely thanks to the ball retention qualities of his partner Romaine Sawyers.

West Brom began the season in a 4-2-3-1 formation but switched to a 4-3-3 after the turn of the year with little Croatian Filip Krovinovic forming a creative yet robust partnership.

Albion skipper Livermore revealed how he tailors his own game to benefit the team and the players around him.

“Earlier in my career I played alongside Tom Huddlestone and technically he is fantastic,” he said. “If the two of us were to get on the ball every couple of minutes and ping a pass, he would look the better player.”

“Looking at yourself as a player and knowing what your strengths are is so important. It’s not about what type of player you want to be, it’s about knowing what you are good at and how you can help the team.”

“So I knew I had to look at myself and what I could bring and it’s the same this season. Romaine has been fantastic, the way he receives the ball, I don’t know where he finds the time and space but he does,” he continued.

“He has been brilliant to play alongside and he gives me that extra bit of licence because I trust him on the ball.”

“And when you are playing alongside someone with that sort of trust, you can’t put a price on that. It’s such a nice feeling.”

The former England international continued to praise the midfielders he has played alongside during his time at the Hawthorns and understands how blessed he has been to have such talent alongside him.

“Fortunately I’ve had the likes of Romaine, Chris Brunt, Gareth Barry over the past few seasons and now little Filip who makes that role his own as well,” Livermore added.

“He can come short and get on the ball. Filip is a brilliant ball player and when he gets on the ball it allows me to run on. And I like having that freedom – I like to get around and try and lead by example.”