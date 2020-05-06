From relegation to the Championship to the Champions League… Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s move from Stoke City to PSG in August 2018 was a massive surprise.

The forward was unable to prevent the Potters from slipping to relegation from the Premier League in his only season in England.

Stoke signed him on a three-year contract from Schalke in August 2017 and he only managed five goals for the Staffordshire-side in 32 games as they ended their stay in the top flight.

Prior to his move to the Bet365 Stadium, Choupo-Moting had spent his whole career in Germany with spells with Hamburg, Nurnberg and Mainz.

PSG swooped to sign him two years ago and he joined the French Ligue 1 side on a free transfer.

How is he doing?

Choupo-Moting has helped the European giants win the title in both of his two seasons at the club to date.

He played 31 times last season and scored three times, followed by five goals in 17 games this term before the campaign was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The now 31-year-old will be hoping for another couple of years at PSG and get some more trophies under his belt.

The Cameroon international escaped potentially playing in the English second tier with Stoke to playing alongside players like Neymar, Kylian Mpabbe and Edison Cavani in the French capital.

Stoke have been struggling in the Championship since Choupo-Moting’s departure. They finished 16th last term and were in a relegation battle under Michael O’Neill before the season was brought to a halt in early March.