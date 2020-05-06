Derby County were 2nd in the Championship table when Johnny Russell left the club to join American side Sporting Kansas City.

The Rams’ fans and their manager at the time Gary Rowett were shocked to see their left winger turn his back on a Premier League promotion push to move to the Major League Soccer.

However, having always been tempted to play across the pond and with only six months left on his contract at Derby, Russell opted to make the move when Sporting KC came calling in January 2018.

Russell joined the Rams in 2013 from Dundee United and had been a key player for the second tier side. He made 162 appearances and scored 28 goals in his four seasons at the club.

How is he doing

The Scotland international has been a hit in the MLS and scored 12 goals in his debut year with the Wizards, followed by seven goals in their last campaign.

Derby reached the Play-Off final last season but lost to Aston Villa at Wembley, meaning Russell has not missed out on any promotion to the top flight.

What next

Russell, who is now 30 years old, has a year left on the contract he signed with Sporting KC. The current MLS season was brought to a halt after just two games of this campaign.

They have won the MLS Cup twice so far in their history, in 2000 and 2013, and are aiming to get a third over the next few years. Can Russell fire them to glory?