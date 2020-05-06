From five Premier League titles to the Championship…. Aston Villa sent shockwaves through the Football League when they landed Chelsea and England legend John Terry.

The experienced centre-back penned a one-year deal at Villa Park and was immediately appointed their captain for the 2017/18 season.

Villa fans were ecstatic to sign someone of his pedigree, especially being outside of the Premier League, and believed he was the man to captain them to promotion.

Terry had previously played 717 times for Chelsea and made 78 caps for England but had now dropped into the second tier for the first time in 17 years since a loan switch to Nottingham Forest as a youngster.

How did he do

Terry made his Villa debut on the opening day of the season in a 1-1 draw against Hull City at Villa Park and scored his first goal against Fulham a couple of months later.

He played made 36 appearances for the Midlands side in all competitions and helped them get to the Play-Off final. However, Steve Bruce’s side lost to Fulham in the final at Wembley and missed out on promotion to the top flight.

Where is he now

Terry, who is now 39 years old, left Villa after their failure to gain promotion. He nearly signed for Russian side Spartak Moscow that summer but eventually retired in October 2018.

He went back to Villa Park the same month and became Dean Smith’s assistant manager. Could he follow ex-England teammates Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard into becoming managers in the future?