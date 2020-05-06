Sunderland goalkeeper JON MCLAUGHLIN WOULD BE OPEN TO A RETURN TO SCOTLAND ONE DAY, AS PER A REPORT BY THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS.

The experienced stopper is out of contract at the Stadium of Light this summer and is due to become a free agent as it stands.

McLaughlin, who is 32 years old, spent the 2017/18 season in the Scottish Premiership at Hearts.

On his future, he said, as per the Edinburgh Evening News: “Yeah, we haven’t made any concrete plans or thought too hard about it. Of all the places I’ve been, it (Scotland) was certainly where we enjoyed our time the most.

“We liked being in Edinburgh, my home city, with family there. When you’ve had a good time at a club and have a good relationship with the fans, there is always going to be a draw there. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens in the future.”

McLaughlin signed for Sunderland in June 2018 and has been a key player for the Black Cats over the past two season, helping them get to the League One Play-Off final in the last campaign.

Prior to his move to the North-East, the ‘keeper had spells at Harrogate Railway Athletic, Harrogate Town, Bradford City and Burton Albion.

He rocked up in Scotland three years ago and became a hit at Hearts in his single season there. Could he move back up the border this summer with his current deal at Sunderland coming to an end?