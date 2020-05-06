The season isn’t over yet and no one is really sure when it will begin again after the COVID-19 lockdown. There is much business that is up in the air and both fans and clubs will have to get used to a new normal when football does resume. One thing under consideration, and being talked about by many, is the transfer window and what will happen. For Leeds United that could involve a move for striker Habib Diallo who Leeds United was linked to in late-March. That link could have taken a step forward with recent news from France Bleu that his club, Metz, are readying to let him go in the summer.

In late-March, French source LeFoot said that Diallo, who wanted to stay at Ligue 1 Metz during the January window, was being monitored by Leeds United and a number of other clubs. They also added: “his departure this summer is no longer in doubt,” suggesting that a move is on the cards for the twice-capped Senegal international. That has taken a step forward with Metz president, Bernard Serin, admitting that Diallo is likely to move on.

In what could be seen as a sign of encouragement for Leeds United, Serin says in a recent interview with France Bleu: “he is 24 years old, it is time for him to pursue his career elsewhere. Our objective is to transfer Habib Diallo.” France Bleu also adds about Diallo that the attacker is coveted – indicating that there are sides interested.

Diallo has played 111 games for Ligue 1 side Metz since he arrived at the club. During this time he has scored 48 goals and laid on 14 assists. He has also played 50 times out on loan to fellow French side Stade Brest, scoring 16 times for them and providing two assists. Admittedly the majority of his games (103), goals (51) and assists (14) have come in Ligue 2 but he has a decent strike rate this season for Metz in France’s top-tier Ligue 1 competition.

So far this campaign, before the COVID-19 virus closed football down across the world, Diallo featured in 26 Ligue 1 games for Metz and had scored 12 goals and added three assists. It is that level of performance that is starting to make sides, such as Leeds United, sit up and take notice. These 12 goals (44% of Metz’s total) set him as the division’s joint-sixth top scorer, trailing the top spot by six goals.