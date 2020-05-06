Blackburn Rovers hold an option to extend Amari’i Bell’s contract at Ewood Park by a further year, as per a report by the Lancashire telegraph.

The left-back has been on the books with Tony Mowbray’s side since joining from Fleetwood Town in January 2018 for a fee of around £300,000.

Bell, who is 26 years old, has made 22 appearances for Rovers in all competitions this season.

He penned a two-and-a-half year deal with the Lancashire outfit when he signed but the club do exercise an option of a further 12 months, which they are expected to utilise.

Bell helped Mowbray’s men gain promotion from League One in his opening few months and has since helped them consolidate their position in the Championship.

Before his move to Ewood Park, the defender started his career in the academies at West Bromwich Albion and Solihull Moors before joining Birmingham City in 2011.

He went onto play just once for the Blues’ senior side but gained plenty of first-team experience out on loan with the likes of Nuneaton Town, Kiddersminster Harriers, Mansfield Town, Swindon Town and Gillingham.

Bell was released by Birmingham in 2015 and subsequently signed for League One side Fleetwood. He became a key player for the Cod Army, making 137 appearances and scoring seven goals.

Blackburn swooped to sign him to help them gain an immediate promotion from the third tier and he has turned out to be a useful acquisition for Rovers. He could now be sticking around for another year.