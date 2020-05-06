Blackburn Rovers will be in the need for a new goalkeeper this summer, with loan man Christian Walton poised to return to parent club Brighton, leaving Jayson Leutwiler as the club’s only senior goalkeeper.

Here, we take a look at five goalkeepers who Blackburn Rovers should look to sign in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Freddie Woodman – Newcastle United (on loan with Swansea City)

Freddie Woodman has enjoyed a thoroughly successful season on loan in the Championship with Swansea City. The Newcastle United academy graduate joined the club on loan last summer and has gone on to play all 37 Championship games for the club, keeping 11 clean sheets in the process.

It remains unknown as to what parent club Newcastle have planned for Woodman this summer. But, with Martin Dubravka holding down the number one spot a St James’ Park, Blackburn Rovers could try to swoop in for either a loan or permanent deal this summer.

Alex Bass – Portsmouth

Alex Bass has been an emerging star for Portsmouth this season, starting out as the club’s number two ‘keeper this season. But, the 22-year-old has been able to force his way into Kenny Jackett’s starting 11, registering a total of 23 appearances across all competitions, keeping eight clean sheets and conceding only 21 goals along the way.

However, Portsmouth boss Jackett has previously said that the club are unwilling to sell him this summer. With the financial crisis hitting football, Blackburn Rovers might want to try and test the resolve of Pompey to bring the ‘keeper in as their new number one.

Mark Gillespie – Motherwell

The final of the three options on this list is Motherwell’s Mark Gillespie. The 28-year-old is also the cheapest option of the three, with his current contract with the Scottish Premiership side expiring at the end of the season.



Gillespie has kept an impressive 16 clean sheets in 38 appearances across all competitions. The Newcastle-born ‘keeper has football league experience, previously spending time on loan with Carlisle United and Walsall. He was linked with a move to Newcastle earlier this year (as per a report from The Sun), so Blackburn could come up against it should they pursue a deal.