Speaking to the Daily Mail, Zulte Waregem striker Saido Berahino has said that he is open to returning to England after impressing with the Belgian side.

Burundi international Saido Berahino has spent this season in Belgium with Jupiler Pro League outfit Zulte Waregem. He left Stoke City last summer to join the Belgian side and has scored eight goals in 22 appearances for the club, also laying on three assists in the process.

Now, after one year away from the English game, Berahino has said that he would be open to returning to England should the opportunity arise. Speaking to Daily Mail, the striker said that he has enjoyed his time with Zulte Waregem, but admits that he misses the atmosphere and buzz of the English game. He said:

“England is where I first fell in love with football so, yes, if the opportunity arose I would definitely consider it. So far I’ve had a great time in Belgium, I’ve showed that I can adapt in a different league. I can only thank my team-mates and coach for believing in me.

“I miss the atmosphere and the buzz before games that I grew up learning my trade. We take it for granted how passionate and amazing the fans make the game so beautiful.”

Berahino is likely to be sold this summer, with the suspension of the football season leaving Zulte Waregem with no choice but to cash in on the forward. The report from the Daily Mail states that teams from Italy, France and Russia have showed an interest in Berahino, while it is said to be “likely” that interest from Championship sides will grow.