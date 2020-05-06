Gillingham have confirmed on their official club website that loan star Olly Lee’s temporary deal with the club has been cut short, returning to parent club Hearts.

Midfielder Olly Lee has been an impressive performer for Gillingham over the course of the 2019/20 League One campaign. He joined shortly after Steve Evans’ appointment, coming in to bolster the Gills’ midfield ranks.

Lee appeared 33 times for the club across all competitions, scoring six goals and providing eight assists in the process. He locked down a spot in Evans’ starting 11, playing in an attacking midfield role or a little bit deeper in central midfield.

Now, amid the suspension of the football season, it has been confirmed that the loan man has returned to his parent club, Scottish Premiership outfit Hearts. With football’s return date still unknown, the club has opted to cut short his loan deal.

Upon the announcement, Evans spoke to the club’s official website, saying that he has been a “superb” signing for the club, wishing him well for the future. He said:

“Olly has been a superb loan signing. He was on loan until last Sunday with permission for the play-offs, until the end of May, in the event we finished in the top six.

“With no sign of Football starting again in May it was decided he would return to Hearts now. We all wish him the very best of luck, a top professional and great lad.”

Evans has previously said that he would be interested in signing Lee on a permanent basis this summer (as per a report from the Edinburgh Evening News). It will be interesting to see if Gillingham explore a permanent deal for Lee now that he has returned to Hearts.