Speaking to the Ealing Times, Queens Park Rangers star Eberechi Eze has said that happiness and being “free in the mind” is what has helped him perform impressively over the course of the 2019/20 campaign.

Eberechi Eze has been in impressive form for Queens Park Rangers over the course of the 2019/20 campaign. The R’s playmaker has netted 12 goals and provided eight assists in 37 Championship games for the club, earning plenty of praise along the way.

Eze’s form has been recognised with transfer interest. The 21-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium over the course of this season, with Premier League clubs said keen on signing Eze.

Now, amid the suspension of the football season, Eze has taken the time to think about what is helping him play at his dangerous best. Speaking to the Ealing Times, Eze said that he enjoys every day with the club, saying it allows him to feel “free in the mind”. He said:

“Honestly, it’s so good playing for QPR because I enjoy going in every day and that’s how you play the best football in your career. You’re free in the mind, you’re not worried going in, you’re not anxious or anything like that – you feel confident to do your job.

“We’ve got Ilias [Chair], Bright [Osayi-Samuel], me, Mide [Shodipo]; we’ve got young players in the team that are very good players, pushing on to do greater things. It’s just good to be in and around them and to work with such good people.”