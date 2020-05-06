Speaking to Birmingham Live, Millwall manager Gary Rowett has looked back on what he saw of Birmingham City’s young midfielder Jude Bellingham during his time with the Blues.

Gary Rowett left Birmingham City in December 2016, leaving way before the Blues’ sought after starlet Jude Bellingham burst onto the scene at St Andrew’s.

At the time of Rowett’s departure, Bellingham was just 13-years-old. But, despite only just being a teenager, the young midfielder was already catching the eyes of not only Rowett but a host of other clubs.

Former Blues boss Rowett – who is now manager at Millwall – has provided an insight into what he saw in Bellingham when he was at the club. Speaking to Birmingham Live, Rowett has revealed that he was told he was ‘the most sought-after 12-year-old in Europe”. He said:

“It was one where I had a good relationship with [academy manager] Kristjaan Speakman. I used to say to him all the time for him to send me clips of the best academy players to my Mac in the office at Wast Hills.

“Obviously Jude was one of the ones that were included. I remember watching him and thinking he had a lovely balance and you could see he going to be a very, very good athlete. Even though he was not that physically developed at the time he looked mature in the way he played, he had that awareness of where other people were and that ability to find space.

“Soon after that we did a session with the academy and he showed all those attributes I’d seen on the clips. I remember speaking to Kristjaan about him after that and him saying to that he was the most sought-after 12-year-old in Europe. All the top clubs had been to see him and liked what they saw.

“It was impossible back then to say he was going to be a top player but he was being watched by every single club around.

“For a player to come through at that age and have all that hype and expectation shows what a level headed young man he has become.”

From Rowett’s words, Bellingham’s impressive breakthrough into the senior side comes as less of a surprise. The 16-year-old has been a fixture in Birmingham City’s side this season, playing in 35 games across all competitions, scoring four goals and laying on three assists in the process.

Bellingham has been subject to significant transfer interest over the course of the season, so it will be interesting to where he is playing his football come the start of next season.