Strange times, strange times indeed for Leeds United and their fans. The current season has been suspended since mid-March, the Whites last game the 2-0 victory at Elland Road over local rivals and noisy neighbours Huddersfield Town. There is uncertainty when their next game will be this season. However, there is some certainty of when the last game of this season will be courtesy of EFL chief Rick Parry per the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Parry was giving evidence this morning to a select committee of the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) as the government take on board the logistics involved in getting football up and running again. The EFL chief has always been a vocal proponent of the three EFL divisions playing out to a natural end.

In today’s DCMS meeting Parry hinted that the current EFL campaign should be linked to ending of player contracts, the EFL chief saying: “Players deals end July 31 and that is the cut off point for us.” This is the first time that a definite end date has been mentioned for the ending of EFL seasons, that date giving a degree of certainty.

This date would fit in with earlier comments that Parry has made about the flip side of the coin – when will there be a potential start of football. In April the EFL chief said that clubs were not to train before May 16 and that after a period of acclimatisation he saw a 56-day sprint to the end of the campaign.

An end date, combined with Parry’s earlier dates and timings will be welcome news for Leeds United who were ahead of the curve with the way that they responded to the COVID-19 virus, planning since January and outfitting their playing squad with full exercise equipment and training plans.

The Whites sit on top of the Sky Bet Championship pile and have a seven-point buffer to Fulham in 3rd. Knowing when the EFL’s end date is and counting back Parry’s 56 days to early June (and a likely start date) would help them begin to form more concrete plans.

Everyone knows how meticulously detailed Marcelo Bielsa is when it comes to forming his plans and putting his abstract ideas into a more concrete form. Knowing that July 31 is a desirable end date for the campaign will help the West Yorkshire side accomplish this.