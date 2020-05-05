Ipswich Town have confirmed on their official club website that they have triggered the option to extend the deals of youngsters Andre Dozzell and Harry Wright by an extra year.

Ipswich Town have seen a fair share of young talents work their way through the youth ranks and break into the senior picture in recent years. The likes of Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes have become first-team regulars and have been touted with moves away.

Midfielder Andre Dozzell has also been linked with a move away before, having made his breakthrough into the senior picture in 2016. Now, the club have moved to tie down Dozzell to another year with the club, triggering an option to extend his deal by one year.

Overall, Dozzell – who is still only 21 – has played in 47 matches across all competitions for Ipswich Town, scoring three goals and laying on one assist in the process.

Dozzell is not the only youngster to have their deal extended by Ipswich, with the Tractor Boys also triggering an option to extend the deal fo young goalkeeper Harry Wright by a further year. Wright has become the club’s number three in the goalkeeping pecking order, behind the likes of Tomas Holy and loanee Will Norris.

Wright is yet to make a senior appearance for Ipswich, appearing on the bench in the EFL Trophy on two occasions this season. He will be hoping to push on to try and challenge for first-team football and further his development.