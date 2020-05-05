Speaking to youth coach Darnell Simpson on YouTube, Bristol City’s Kasey Palmer has provided an insight into his decision to leave Chelsea to join the Robins last summer.

Last summer, Bristol City brought in midfielder Kasey Palmer from Chelsea on a permanent basis.

Palmer had spent the vast majority of his career out on loan away from Stamford Bridge. He spent spells with Huddersfield Town, Derby County and Blackburn Rovers before signing for Bristol City on loan in January 2019.

And, eight months later, Palmer returned to Ashton Gate but this time in a permanent deal, signing a four-year deal with Bristol City.

Now, Palmer has provided an insight into his decision behind the permanent move to Bristol City, saying that he was more than happy to return to the club on a long-term basis after his previous loan stint. He said:

“I enjoyed it, the six months on loan. I didn’t start as many games as I wanted to, but in terms of the manager, the fans and the team, it felt like the next step in my development to go and be permanently at a club.

“It felt like the right fit, the style of play and everything fit well. That’s why I chose Bristol City over everything else. It felt right in terms of the age I was at, where I was in my development.”

Palmer went on to discuss how he felt he needed to move away from Chelsea on a permanent basis after several loan stints, saying he wanted “something new”.

“There were a few loans that didn’t go to plan, I didn’t come back to Chelsea questioning whether I’d be able to push for the first team. It was kind of like I needed something new, I didn’t really see progress at Chelsea at that time.

“The age I was at, it was the time to move on, there was that feeling that it was time to take the next step.

“I knew within myself that I wasn’t going to break through at Chelsea this season. The stage I was at, it wasn’t the right thing to go on another loan, it was becoming loan after loan after loan.

“I’ve got a missus and a little boy, so it felt right to come to Bristol City and settle down, sign a long-term contract and go from there.”

In his two separate stints with Bristol City, Palmer has played in 40 games across all competitions, scoring three goals and laying on four assists in the process.