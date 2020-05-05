Scunthorpe united have released james perch, as announced by their official club website.

The former Premier League man’s contract at Glanford Park is not going to be renewed this summer.

Perch, who is 34 years old, will become a free agent and will have to start weighing up his options.

The likes of Yasin Ben El-Mhanni, Cameron Burgess, Andy Butler, Jordan Clarke, Adam Hammill, James Horsfield, Rory McArdle, Kgosi Ntlhe, Yann Songo’o and Levi Sutton are also leaving Scunthorpe.

Their statement today read: “At present, we are not making any offers to our out-of-contract first team squad members due to the coronavirus pandemic and the significant loss of income suffered by the club. We thank all the players leaving the club this summer for their efforts while with the Iron and wish them well for the future.”

Perch, who has made over 550 appearances in his career, joined the Iron in August 2018 and has been a regular for them in League Two over the past couple of seasons.

He rose up through the youth ranks at Nottingham Forest and played 220 games for the Reds before Newcastle United signed him in 2010.

Perch spent three years with the Toon in the top flight before spells in the Championship at Wigan Athletic and QPR.

His experience should help him find another club in the lower leagues, but like it is for all his Scunthorpe teammates who are in the same position, these are tough times for footballers who are out of contract.